EAM Jaishankar urges Commonwealth partners to 'de-risk and diversify'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged Commonwealth partners to "de-risk and diversify", emphasising the need to enhance local distribution among member nations.

Jaishankar arrived in St. John's on Tuesday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

"Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify. This requires shorter and trusted supply chains," Jaishankar posted on social media after attending the Commonwealth heads of government and business leaders' breakfast meeting on Wednesday.

Jaishankar said Commonwealth partners need to make more efforts to enhance local distribution, adding that more connectivity corridors are good for business.

"Promote training and capacity building as it gives more options for partners," he said.

EAM said that the Indian business community spread across the world is an asset for the Commonwealth. Speaking about the significance of digital public infrastructure for good governance, Jaishankar said, "Digital is a game changer as it promotes efficiency, good governance and growth." "International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure can be leveraged for climate action," Jaishankar said. Sharing India's experiences in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Jaishankar said, "Our First Responder experiences and HADR activities suggest the need for local hubs." He said that comfort within the Commonwealth nations "can build business for growth and prosperity", adding that mobility of skills can be an important Commonwealth focus.