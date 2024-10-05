Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kupwara

An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. "On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X on Saturday Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Further details are awaited. On Friday, an exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Upon receiving specific intelligence about the presence of the terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces in the Chatroo village of the Kishtwar district, they said

Earlier on September 29, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at Manail Gali under Thanamandi Police Station in Rajouri," the ADGP, Jammu Zone, said in a post on X.