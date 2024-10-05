Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kupwara

Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Kupwara

Earlier on September 29, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Security forces,army,soilder
An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 7:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

"On 04 Oct 2024, based on intelligence about infiltration attempt, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched at Gugaldhar, Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, leading to exchange of firing with terrorists. Vigilant troops carried out effective fire. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X on Saturday

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further details are awaited.

On Friday, an exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Upon receiving specific intelligence about the presence of the terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces in the Chatroo village of the Kishtwar district, they said

Earlier on September 29, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at Manail Gali under Thanamandi Police Station in Rajouri," the ADGP, Jammu Zone, said in a post on X.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Home Ministry says no attempt being made to cut powers of J-K's new govt

Army working on proposal to relocate villages along LoC in J&K: Lt Gen Ghai

Two Army personnel injured in landmine blast near LOC in J-K's Kupwara

Baseless accusations: NC on rumours of post-poll alliance with BJP in J-K

Pak terrorists continue using US weapons in J&K. How is Army responding?

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackTerrorism

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story