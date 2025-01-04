Explosion in southwestern Pakistan kills one person, 35 injured

A blast from an improvised explosive device killed one person and wounded 35 others on Saturday in Pakistan's southwestern city of Turbat, a police official said.

Footage from the scene showed vehicles moving through the city before an explosion and flames engulfed one of them.

Police officer Roshan Baloch said that eight of the wounded were in critical condition, and that the rest were stable. Most of the casualties are soldiers.

The device was in a car parked on the side of the road and was detonated remotely, Baloch added.

The chief minister for Balochistan province, Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the attack.

Those who target innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings, he said.

A separatist group called the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the blast, but gave higher casualty figures. It also said the IED targeted a military convoy.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province but the least populated. It's also a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority, whose members say they face discrimination by the government.

Balochistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency, with several separatist groups staging attacks, mostly targeting security forces in their quest for independence. It also has other militant groups operating from there.