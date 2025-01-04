Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Imran Khan claims he refused offer to leave Pak, live in exile for 3 yrs

Imran Khan claims he refused offer to leave Pak, live in exile for 3 yrs

In a post on X on Friday, the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said, I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan

Imran khan
Khan said he has been indirectly approached with an offer to transfer him to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has claimed that he was offered a chance to leave the country on exile for three years but he declined.

In a post on X on Friday, the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said, I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan.

In conversation with media persons at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where he is incarcerated since August 2023, Khan said he has been indirectly approached with an offer to transfer him to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

However, he said on X that he refused the offer. "My stance is clear: release my detained workers and leaders first. Only then will I consider discussing my personal situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt as Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

UAPA Tribunal confirms Centre's decision to ban Sikhs for Justice for 5 yrs

NSA Sullivan to visit India to finalise important initiatives: White House

China increasing its hold in Aksai Chin: Foreign affairs expert Sachdeva

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story