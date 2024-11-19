G20 leaders keep focus on climate change and immediate ending wars

The 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Brazil ended with a call for scaling up climate finance and expanding renewables, but provided scant specifics on how to achieve these goals. The grouping also pushed for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and comprehensive peace in Ukraine.

The Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration, announced on Tuesday, called for efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements. This should be achieved through “existing targets and policies,” it said. While reiterating the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration’s recognition of the need to scale up climate finance from “billions to trillions from all sources,” the latest joint statement stopped short of providing a clear pathway to achieve this.

While repeatedly calling for a “just transition” in all sectors, the declaration did not mention a “transition away from fossil fuels.” The 2023 meeting in New Delhi had estimated the world needs an annual investment of over $4 trillion in low-cost financing for climate transition. However, there was no progress on more challenging commitments, such as a deadline to phase out fossil fuel use. The declaration also failed to provide a definitive timeline for phasing out fossil fuels or to call for curbs on investment in hydrocarbons.

The declaration noted that progress towards only 17 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is on track, with just six years left to achieve the 2030 Agenda. It also highlighted that progress has stalled or regressed on one-third of the goals.

Noting with “distress the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world,” the G20 nations reiterated their national positions and existing resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

The grouping called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and reiterated its commitment to a two-state solution involving Israel and a Palestinian state. Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the grouping pushed for a “comprehensive, just, and durable peace,” highlighting the additional negative impacts of the war on global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation, and growth. However, the grouping did not condemn any nation for the hostilities.

PM held bilaterals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Indonesia, Portugal, and Italy. Subsequently, India and Italy unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic action plan outlining specific initiatives in key sectors, including defence, trade, clean energy, and connectivity.

The action plan for 2025-29 includes a pilot project to train health professionals in India and facilitate their subsequent employment in Italy, while also enhancing cooperation to counter irregular migration.