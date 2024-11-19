Putin to visit India: First trip since Russia-Ukraine war outbreak in 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, his first trip to the country since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The announcement was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, although the exact dates remain under discussion. "Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India soon. We are working on the dates," Peskov confirmed, highlighting anticipation surrounding the visit. If confirmed, this will mark Putin’s first visit to India in nearly three years. His last trip was on December 6, 2021, when he attended the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The upcoming visit would also signify Putin's third bilateral interaction with PM Modi since the start of the war in Ukraine.

"I hope soon we'll work out the precise dates of his visit... Of course, after two visits of Prime Minister Modi to Russia, now we have a visit of the President to India, so we're looking forward to it," Peskov added.

PM Modi-Putin diplomacy in 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already met Putin twice this year. The two leaders held diplomatic talks during the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia and later at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. During their October meeting, PM Modi formally invited Putin to visit India, further strengthening the diplomatic rapport between the nations.

India-Russia: An all-weather friendship

India and Russia share a long-standing relationship that dates back to the Cold War era. Despite global challenges, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, New Delhi and Moscow have upheld their "special and privileged strategic partnership".

Putin's impending visit to India comes as the nations continue to collaborate on key areas such as defence, energy, and trade. Under PM Modi’s leadership, ties with Russia have remained robust, balancing historical alliances while navigating new geopolitical realities.

Putin's upcoming trip is being seen as a significant step in reaffirming the partnership between the two nations, offering an opportunity for high-level dialogue on pressing global and regional issues.