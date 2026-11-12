India needs information policy on LAC incidents, says former 14 Corps chief

The government should have an information policy to keep the public informed about incidents along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (retired), former commander of the Indian Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps, said on Wednesday.

“You might as well create an information policy that keeps the public at large aware that this thing is happening and we are defending it,” Sharma said while responding to an audience question at Business Standard’s monthly Blueprint Roundtable webinar.

Sharma said recurring incidents in different sectors of the India-China border made such an information framework useful.

“This is an era of social media. You just cannot hide a thing for a long time,” he said.

His remarks come amid renewed attention on friction along the eastern sector of the LAC. On October 22, then Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said face-offs involving Indian and Chinese forces had taken place at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh and were still continuing. A day later, the Ministry of External Affairs said the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. It added that the two countries continued to use diplomatic and military mechanisms to address outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations along the LAC. China on October 26 said it was abiding by bilateral agreements and carrying out what it described as normal border patrols, while maintaining communication with India through diplomatic and military channels.

Sharma said the earlier system of banner drills — where rival patrols displayed banners before disengaging — had weakened after major confrontations such as the Depsang incident in 2013 and the Doklam standoff in 2017. “I would not say India is being assertive. It’s our territorial integrity,” he said, adding that “the mistrust is total”. India and China have held 23 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in eastern Ladakh since the 2020 standoff, while senior military-level meetings have also been held in the eastern sector. Separately, the two countries held the 25th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary question in August 2026.

Another speaker at the webinar, Praveen Donthi, senior analyst for India at the International Crisis Group, said a cautious re-engagement had begun after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024. At that meeting, the two leaders welcomed the agreement on disengagement from remaining friction points and agreed to use existing dialogue mechanisms to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations. “Galwan is itself related to many incidents that preceded it,” Donthi said, referring to the 2020 clashes that killed Indian and Chinese soldiers. He said the Doklam standoff had marked an important change in the nature of engagement along the disputed boundary.