Russia’s First Deputy PM Denis Manturov announced on Tuesday that India and Russia are in discussion to prepare Indian workers with skills through Russian vocational training programs to facilitate their future employment in Russian companies.

Speaking at the 25th India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission session, Manturov also shared plans for areas where the two nations would explore future collaboration. “India is now the second country among all the foreign economic partners of Russia. The positive tendency is maintained this year as well,” he said, noting that India-Russia have signed more than 600 bilateral agreements in various sectors.

The Russian leader also expressed interest in expanding the direct air traffic network between the two nations. At present, Russia’s Aeroflot operates 12 weekly flights from Moscow and Yekaterinburg to Delhi and Goa.

Jaishankar confident of $100 billion trade before 2030

At the same event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to cooperation with Russia in various fields. He highlighted that while there have been challenges to the trade between the two countries, progress has been made. Jaishankar also noted the challenges linked to payments and logistics and said that there was still some work to be done.

He emphasised India and Russia’s mutual focus on boosting connectivity by collaborating on projects such as the North-South Transport Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok Corridor and the Northern Sea Route.

“Russia has emerged as a major source of fertilisers for us. Its supply of crude oil, coal and uranium are indeed important. Similarly, India’s pharmaceutical industry has emerged as an affordable and reliable source for Russia,” he said, expressing confidence that India-Russia trade target of $100 billion by 2030 would be achieved well before the deadline. A day ago, Jaishankar had said that India-Russia bilateral trade stands at $66 billion.