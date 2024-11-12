Canada's Peel Police requests temple body to postpone event amid 'threats'

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The event, a consular camp, was scheduled to take place on November 17, where Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs could renew essential life certificates

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Hours after the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre cancelled a Life Certificate Event owing to fears of 'violent protests' and requested the local police to address the threats faced by them, the Peel Regional Police requested the temple authorities to consider 'rescheduling' the upcoming event owing to threats.

The Consular Camp event was scheduled to be held on November 17.

Nishan Duraiappah, the Chief of Police with the Peel Regional Police serving Brampton and Mississauga, said the postponement could help in "de-escalating the present tensions" and safeguarding the wellbeing of attendees.

"We believe that a temporary postponement could contribute meaningfully to de-escalating the present tensions and safeguarding the wellbeing of those attending your location," the letter reads.

Earlier, the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre announced that it is cancelling a Life Certificate Event. amid fears of an "extremely high level of violent protests."

The event, a consular camp, was scheduled to take place on November 17, where Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs could renew essential life certificates.

"Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests," the temple administration said in a statement.

The authorities apologized to the community members, stating, "We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada."

"We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public," the temple administration added.

On November 3, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto, witnessed a "violent disruption". The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

