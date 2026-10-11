India's first pvt sector micro-missile set for maiden experimental trial

The maiden experimental trial of India’s first indigenously developed private-sector micro-missile is expected soon with short-range surface-to-air weapon system JWALA set to move to testing following successful tests of its solid rocket motors.

Designed and developed by IG Defence, JWALA will have a strike range of 2 to 5 km and an engagement envelope extending from 50 metres to 5,000 metres, covering cruise as well as higher-altitude aerial targets.

Two solid rocket motors of the new missile system were successfully test-fired recently, marking a key milestone in the development of the short-range weapon. The system is being developed as a scalable, affordable, and robust hard-kill Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capability to neutralise hostile drones.

JWALA has been designed as a dedicated, relatively low-cost kinetic interceptor for neutralising hostile drones. The missile’s propulsion is based on a dual-pulse solid rocket motor with fin control as the latest successful motor firing provided an important validation milestone for this part of the system.

“The successful test-firing of two solid rocket motors is a significant milestone ahead of the integration of these components into the complete missile system and preparing it for the first experimental flight trial in the coming months,” the company said.

The company said it has already developed most of the missiles major components, including seeker/target-acquisition elements, avionics, warhead and other electronics sub-systems.

“The short-range missile will have a reaction time of less than seven seconds from target detection to missile launch. This will allow the system to respond rapidly to aerial threats once they are detected and classified. The short reaction time is considered significant in counter-drone operations involving low-flying and fast-moving targets,” the company said.

According to the company, JWALA will carry a 0.5-1.5 kg pre-fragmented high-explosive warhead equipped with a proximity fuze, allowing it to be used as a hard-kill interceptor against drone targets. It will intercept targets with very high accuracy, achieving a circular error probability of less than two metres at maximum range.

“We are not building JWALA as a standalone missile. We are building it as part of an intelligent defence architecture. GRID is designed to bring sensors, AI, command and effectors together so that the system can autonomously execute authorised Counter-UAS missions from detection to engagement,” said Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO of IG Defence.

As part of the wider network, JWALA would constitute the hard-kill effector while GRID provides the mission-management layer. The system has been designed to process inputs from multiple sensors, develop a common operational picture, identify and track aerial threats, assess the threat situation and coordinate an appropriate authorised response.

The missile is being developed as part of IG Defence’s wider GRID defend ecosystem, an AI-enabled battle-management network designed to link sensors, command systems and effectors.

Since the use of drones has altered the economics of air defence, he said, small unmanned systems can be produced and deployed at substantially lower costs than many conventional air-defence interceptors, creating a requirement for defensive systems capable of maintaining sufficient interceptor stocks, or magazine depth, during sustained operations.

IG Defence has already demonstrated another counter-UAS system - T-SHUL BEAM, at the Indian Air Force’s Dronathon 2026 exercise in Pokhran recently. That system uses electronic countermeasures as a soft-kill option and also operates through the GRID architecture.