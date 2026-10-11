India's first pvt sector micro-missile set for maiden experimental trial

Since the use of drones has altered the economics of air defence, he said, small unmanned systems can be produced and deployed at substantially lower costs than many conventional air-defence interceptors, creating a requirement for defensive systems capable of maintaining sufficient interceptor stocks, or magazine depth, during sustained operations.
IG Defence has already demonstrated another counter-UAS system - T-SHUL BEAM, at the Indian Air Force’s Dronathon 2026 exercise in Pokhran recently. That system uses electronic countermeasures as a soft-kill option and also operates through the GRID architecture.
“The drone threat is evolving rapidly, and Counter-UAS systems must evolve with it. There is a growing need for affordable interceptors that can be produced and deployed in meaningful numbers. JWALA is being developed with exactly this requirement in mind. This successful propulsion test is an important milestone towards building an indigenous hard-kill capability for the evolving drone threat,” said Wing Commander Anoop Sharma (Retd), AVP, IG Defence.