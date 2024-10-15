India signs Rs 32,000-cr deal for 31 US Predator drones to counter China

India and the United States (US) on Tuesday signed the Rs 32,000 crore deals for buying 31 loendurance MQ-9B Predator armed drones for the three armed services and setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for them in the country, news agency ANI reported, citing unnamed defence officials.

The deal for the acquisition of the 31 Predator drones from American defence manufacturer General Atomics further strengthens India's ongoing defence partnership with the US. Previous reports had indicated that the deal would include 15 Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy and 16 Sky Guardians for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

Why is India acquiring these 'hunter-killer' drones?





India is acquiring these 'hunter-killer' drones -- 16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian units -- to strengthen its surveillance capabilities along the frontier with China and in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

It was reported in May that the Indian Army and the IAF plan to jointly deploy the Predator drones at air bases in Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

These drones will upgrade their surveillance capabilities along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

Back then, defence officials had told ANI that since these drones require a "significant runway length" for take off and landing, which are available with the IAF, the Army's drones are also planned to be deployed with the IAF at air bases in Sarsawa and Gorakhpur.

The IAF and the Army will have eight each of these long endurance drones, which will enable them to cover almost all the areas of interest along the LAC with support from other existing assets.

Meanwhile, 15 of the 31 MQ-9B drones will be deployed by the Indian Navy for coverage of the maritime zone.





They are expected to significantly enhance the Navy's ability to conduct unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in the IOR.

With a flight time of over 36 hours at heights over 40,000 feet, the Predator drones can be armed with Hellfire air-to-ground missiles and smart bombs. These drones also specialise in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.