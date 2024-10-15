SCO Summit 2024: All you need to know about key attendees, agenda and more

Islamabad is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2024 on October 15-16, marking a significant diplomatic event with the participation of various regional leaders.

The summit will feature the attendance of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Prime Ministers from China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran’s First Vice-President. While the event is the first high-level visit by an Indian official to Pakistan in nearly nine years, the summit will also showcase Pakistan’s diplomatic prowess and an opportunity to strengthen relations with participating nations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation? The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international body founded on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China. The organisation expanded to nine member countries with the inclusion of India and Pakistan in 2017. Russia pitched for India’s inclusion as a strategic partner, while China supported Pakistan to maintain a balance of power in the region.

India became an observer in the SCO in 2005 and has regularly participated in its ministerial meetings, which address security and economic collaboration in the Eurasian region. The SCO has grown into a major economic and security coalition, becoming one of the largest transregional international organisations.

SCO Summit 2024: Participants and host

Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is hosting the summit as part of its rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG). The summit aims to address critical issues such as regional security, economic cooperation, and combating terrorism.

Jaishankar’s presence underscores India’s interest in multilateral dialogue while maintaining a firm stance on cross-border terrorism and regional stability.

>SCO Summit 2024: Key attendees

>Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

>Chinese Premier Li Qiang

>Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

>Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref

>Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko

>Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov

>Kyrgyzstan’s Ministers Cabinet Chairman Zhaparov Akylbek

>Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda

>Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov

>Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai

>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

>Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers’ Deputy Chairman Rashid Meredov

>SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming

>SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Ruslan Mirzayev

>SCO Business Council Chairman of the Board Atif Ikram Shaikh

>SCO Interbank Union Chairman of the Council Marat Yelibayev

Backdrop of the summit: India-Pak tension

The SCO Summit 2024 takes place amid strained India-Pakistan relations, worsened by the 2019 Pulwama attack and subsequent Indian airstrike in Pakistan. Relations further declined when India announced on August 5, 2019, the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and its division into two union territories.



Since then, unresolved issues related to cross-border terrorism and the Kashmir conflicts have persisted. While Jaishankar’s visit carries importance, both nations have dismissed the possibility of any bilateral discussions during the summit. Jaishankar has expressed India’s commitment to fostering peaceful relations but stressed that such goals cannot be achieved without tackling terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri has described External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s trip to Islamabad as a ‘positive step’, suggesting it could help ease tensions between the two nations. This statement follows Jaishankar’s comments dismissing the likelihood of bilateral talks during his visit.

Kasuri noted that considering the current tensions, India could have opted to send a lower-level delegation but chose not to. He remarked on the unpredictability of Pak-India relations, indicating they could change unexpectedly, as seen in past instances. “Resuming dialogue will help restore people-to-people contacts and may pave the way for restoration of road, rail and air links,” he said.

Border dispute and India-China relations

Simultaneously, there are ongoing over border disputes and strategic competition between India and China in the region. The presence of both Indian and Chinese leaders at Islamabad may provide a platform for indirect dialogue and help ease the complexities of regional geopolitics.

Last month, Jaishankar said the ties between India and China are “significantly disturbed”, highlighting that the main concern at present is the patrolling activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“The primary issue is how both nations conduct their patrols up to the Line of Actual Control. The arrangements for patrolling have been disrupted since 2020,” he said.

“The main issue right now is patrolling — how both sides patrol up to the Line of Actual Control. The patrolling arrangements after 2020 have been disturbed,” he had said, referring to the Galwan clash that occurred four years ago.



The Union Minister pointed out that India has a “challenging history” with China, which includes the 1962 conflict. “It took us 14 years to send back ambassadors after the war and another 12 years to reach a modus operandi. The basis for that was to develop a relationship ensuring peace in the border area,” he had said.

Protests in Pakistan ahead of SCO summit

Apart from international diplomatic concerns, Pakistan is also grappling with significant internal challenges. The political opposition led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has organised protests against Shehbaz Sharif’s government. These protests demand the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and criticise the ruling coalition. The situation has escalated tensions within Islamabad, prompting authorities to impose strict security measures.

In Islamabad, a lockdown has been implemented, accompanied by an increased presence of police and military personnel. Authorities have also imposed bans on public gatherings to prevent any potential unrest. Additionally, a three-day public holiday has been declared in anticipation of security challenges during the summit.

Heightened security protocols in Pakistan

The government has deployed over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel to ensure the safety of around 900 delegates attending the SCO Summit in Islamabad. With meetings scheduled in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad, authorities in Punjab have enforced Section 144 in Rawalpindi until October 17 to maintain public order during the summit. This measure aims to prohibit all forms of political gatherings, demonstrations, and similar activities to facilitate the smooth operation of the high-profile event.

Moreover, police have issued warnings to local traders and hotel owners, indicating that any breaches of these regulations will lead to penalties. Additional security precautions include heightened surveillance at Adiala Jail, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan is lodged, restricting access for his supporters, legal team, and family members.