Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 crew members after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 crew members after vessel sinks in Arabian Sea

According to officials, the rescue operation saw collaboration between Indian and Pakistani maritime authorities

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships
The vessel was sailing from Gujarat's Mundra to Socotra in Yemen when it was battered by rough seas. | Representative Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday rescued nine crew members from a sunken vessel under challenging conditions in the Arabian Sea with some support from Pakistan maritime authorities.

The rescue operation saw collaboration between Indian and Pakistani maritime authorities, according to officials.

The vessel was sailing from Gujarat's Mundra to Socotra in Yemen when it was battered by rough seas.

"The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued nine Indian crew members from a sunken vessel, MSV Taj Dhare Haram, located approximately 311 km west of Porbandar, Gujarat in Pakistan's Search and Rescue Region (North Arabian Sea)," an official readout said.

"The search and rescue mission, carried out under challenging sea conditions, showcased exceptional collaboration between the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) of Mumbai and Karachi, Pakistan," it said.

The readout by the defence ministry said the vessel had set sail from Mundra, and was heading to Socotra, adding it was battered by rough seas and flooding onboard.

Also Read

Coast Guard rescues 12 Indian crew members of sunken ship with Pak's help

Indian Coast Guard kickstarts search, rescue exercise SAREX 11 in Kochi

Coast Guard to conduct 'SAREX 24' in Kochi from Nov 27-30 under NMSAR Board

Coast Guard seizes vessel with 6,000 kg methamphetamine near Andaman Island

Multi-agency Sea Vigil exercise underway off Goa to assess preparedness

"The distress call was detected by an ICG Dornier aircraft during a routine surveillance flight, prompting immediate action by the MRCC, Mumbai & ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) in Gandhinagar.

Indian Coast Guard ship Shoor, already on patrol nearby, was dispatched at top speed to the scene, while MRCC Pakistan alerted vessels in the area.

"After an intense search, the crew was located onboard a life raft, taking refuge after abandoning the vessel," the ministry said.

It said the rescue operation was completed at around 4 pm, just before the vessel sank completely.

"All crew members were safely brought aboard ICGS Shoor, where they were provided medical assistance and declared in good health. The sailors are now en route to Porbandar harbour," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh to chair Armed Forces Flag Day CSR conclave in Delhi on Fri

Pact with India to end standoff being implemented effectively, says China

Bangladesh 2024: Hasina's India refuge casts shadow over Dhaka-Delhi ties

Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan missed TTP targets? Find out here

Taiwan reports five Chinese naval vessels operating near its territory

Topics :Indian coast guardIndia Pakistan relationsIndian Ocean

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story