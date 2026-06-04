India's $2-billion drone acquisition to boost defence deep-tech ecosystem

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer of Noida-headquartered defence technology firm IG Defence, said drones are no longer viewed as support assets but as core battlefield systems for surveillance, precision strike, logistics, force protection and electronic warfare. The operational lessons from Operation Sindoor, along with evolving global conflicts, have demonstrated how first-person-view (FPV) strike drones, loitering munitions and autonomous systems can influence battlefield outcomes, he said.
"For companies like IG Defence, such procurement programmes provide long-term business opportunities and the confidence to invest further in research, product development and manufacturing scale. Large and sustained orders enable industry players to advance capabilities in FPV drones, AI-enabled autonomy, electronic warfare resilience and next-generation strike systems," he said.