Kerala CM seeks govt's help for return of 3 from cargo ship seized by Iran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday sought the intervention of the external affairs ministry seeking the safe return of Indian nationals including three from the state who are onboard a seized Israel-linked cargo ship in the gulf region.

Vijayan wrote a letter to Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today sharing the concerns of the Kerala government over the welfare and safety of the crew members of the ship MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz.

As per reports, three among the crew, namely Sumesh, P V Dhanesh and Syamnath have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala.

"As you are aware, the ship's seizure has caused great concern, especially for the families and loved ones of the crew members. Our collective objective at this point of time is the safe repatriation of all our nationals including those from Kerala, back to India without any delay.

"Given the geopolitical situation surrounding this incident, I urge immediate intervention and decisive action through diplomatic channels," Vijayan said in the letter.

Official sources on Friday said India has called on Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the 17 Indian crew members of the cargo ship 'MSC Aries'.

The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.