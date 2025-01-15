Navy to boost maritime security with three new combatants: Naval chief

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three naval frontlines combatants to the nation, Chief of the Navy Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said that these three platforms will make the Indian Navy's capabilities more robust and effective and strengthen the security of our maritime interests.

Addressing the induction event, Tripathi said, "INS Surat carries forward the glorious tradition of Project 15 A and 15 B destroyers. Nilgiri is the first ship of Project 17A frigates and Vaghsheer is the last submarine of Project 75. These three platforms will make the Indian Navy's capabilities more robust and effective. This will further strengthen the security of our maritime interests. I am very happy to inform you that the Navy has maintained its high tempo of operations. This has helped us in serving our national maritime interest in the Indian Ocean Region and enabling the Prime Minister's vision of Sagar, Security and Growth for All in the Region..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three "Made in India" frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation, saying that this is happening for the first time that a destroyer, frigate and submarine, all three are being commissioned together into the Indian Navy.

Addressing the event, PM Modi while highlighting the transcending maritime security of the nation said that today India is being recognised as a 'reliable' and 'responsible' country in the Global South.

The Prime Minister further said that India works on the spirit of development rather than expansionism, adding that we gave a mantra of 'SAGAR' which means security and growth for all in the region.

Stressing the functionary of the commissioned naval combatants, PM Modi said that INS Nilgiri is dedicated to the strength of the Cholas' maritime strength while INS Surat reminisces the tale of when India was connected to West Asia through Gujarat.

INS Surat has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.