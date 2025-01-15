Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will remain our workhorse: Army chief allays concerns over safety of ALH

In 2023 and 2024, the Indian Army has flown ALH for 40,000 hours. And, in those 40,000 hours there's only one glitch that took place, he said

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi
His comments during a press interaction held here after the 77th Army Day Parade. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday sought to allay apprehensions over the safety of advanced light helicopter (ALH) and said the homegrown chopper has not hit a "rough patch" and it will remain a "workhorse" for the force.

His comments during a press interaction held here after the 77th Army Day Parade come amid reports suggesting there could be safety concerns with this platform, especially after a crash incident in Gujarat's Porbandar early this month. 

Gen Dwivedi was asked if the ALH has hit a "rough patch" after the incident.

"Let me assure the countrymen and my Indian Army that ALH has not hit a rough patch. This kind of a small accident keeps taking place, all over the world. Even the best helicopters which are there in the world, they also meet with such accidents," the Army chief said.

In 2023 and 2024, the Indian Army has flown ALH for 40,000 hours. And, in those 40,000 hours there's only one glitch that took place, he said.

"And, we are flying at altitudes of more than 15,000 ft...So, ALH is a workhorse and it will remain a workhorse and we have 100 per cent confidence in this (platform)," the Army chief added.

ALH Dhruv is an indigenously developed platform made by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Its armed version is ALH Rudra.

Three crew members were killed after an ALH of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had crashed during landing at Porbandar airport in Gujarat on January 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Advanced Light HelicoptersIndian ArmyArmy

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

