India building 60 Navy ships, to generate Rs 3 trillion in returns: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that 60 large Navy ships, valued around Rs 1.5 trillion, are under construction in the country, with the investment expected to generate an economic circulation of around Rs 3 trillion and a sixfold employment multiplier effect. He also noted that the construction of each vessel creates up to 14,000 direct and indirect jobs. Modi made these remarks while dedicating three frontline Indian Navy combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—to the nation during their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Notably, this marked the first time that three major warships were commissioned together. All the three frontline platforms have been made in India.

"The 'Make in India' initiative is not only enhancing the capabilities of India's armed forces but also opening new avenues for economic progress," said the Prime Minister. Citing the shipbuilding ecosystem as an example, he noted that experts estimate every rupee invested in shipbuilding has nearly double the economic impact, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

While highlighting that "60 large ships" are under construction in the country, the Prime Minister stated that most ship parts are sourced from domestic micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and emphasised that if 2,000 workers are involved in building a ship, it creates around 12,000 jobs in other industries, particularly in the MSME sector. While he did not specifically refer to the vessels under construction as warships, the Indian Navy had 60 such vessels being built in Indian shipyards as of December.

Stressing the need to modernise India's military for the 21st century, Modi stated, "Be it land, water, air, the deep sea, or infinite space, India is safeguarding its interests everywhere." He highlighted ongoing reforms, including the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff and the move towards theatre commands to enhance operational efficiency.

In line with Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, the Prime Minister highlighted that the armed forces have identified over 5,000 items and equipment that will no longer be imported. He noted the establishment of India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka and a transport aircraft factory for the armed forces. He also emphasised the role of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in boosting domestic defence production.

He also expressed satisfaction with the Navy's Make in India progress, citing the addition of 33 ships and seven submarines over the past decade, with 39 out of 40 naval vessels being built in Indian shipyards, including the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines like INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

Also Read

He further noted that annual domestic defence production has exceeded Rs 1.25 trillion, with military equipment being exported to more than 100 countries, and voiced confidence in the rapid transformation of India's defence sector with sustained support.

Speaking at the same event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer as historic, calling it a testament to the growing strength of both the Indian Navy and the nation in the Indian Ocean Region. He emphasised the MoD's commitment to Aatmanirbharta, stating that over 75 per cent of the content in INS Surat and INS Nilgiri is indigenously developed, with local content steadily increasing across other platforms.

With 2025 designated as the 'Year of Reforms' for the MoD, Singh affirmed the resolve to implement necessary reforms within the ministry. He expressed confidence that many of these changes would be in place by year-end, strengthening India's defence sector.

As part of its 2025 agenda, the MoD has emphasised the need for defence acquisition procedures to be "simpler and time-sensitive to facilitate swifter and robust capability development". In December, the MoD announced that the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 is "likely to undergo a complete revamp in 2025".

The MoD release also provided details of the three vessels commissioned on Wednesday. INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, is among the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world, with 75 per cent indigenous content and state-of-the-art weapon-sensor systems, along with cutting-edge network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, was designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and features enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth capabilities, representing the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, showcases India's growing expertise in submarine construction and was built in collaboration with France's Naval Group.