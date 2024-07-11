Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / No terror attack on security post in Udhampur district, says J-K police

No terror attack on security post in Udhampur district, says J-K police

The officials said the sentry fired a few rounds in the air around 8 pm and a search of the area was later conducted but nothing was found

Security forces,army,soilder
Security personnel on alert in Udhampur (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday denied reports claiming a terror attack on a security post in the higher reaches of Udhampur district, saying a sentry on guard duty opened fire as a precautionary measure on observing some suspicious movement.

The officials said the sentry fired a few rounds in the air around 8 pm and a search of the area was later conducted but nothing was found.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A sentry opened fire as a precautionary measure upon noticing suspicious movement in the Sang area of Basantgarh. Contrary to circulating social media reports, there was no attack, police said in a brief statement tonight.

It is advisable for the public to avoid spreading unsubstantiated information, police said.

The security forces are engaged in a massive search and combing operation in Basantgarh, which connects Udhampur with Kathua district, the scene of Monday's deadly ambush on an army patrol that left five soldiers dead and an equal number injured.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brief exchange of fire reported in J&K's Udhampur, militant flee from spot

Kathua manhunt: Truck driver, 50 others detained after deadly army ambush

Security forces conduct search operations in J-K's Kathua, Samba districts

Interrogation of Reasi attack accused links to Pak-based LeT handlers: NIA

News updates: Tomato rates surge to Rs 90 per kg in Delhi markets as supplies hit due to rains

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirterrorist attacks

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story