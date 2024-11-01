Pakistan responds to China after a public scolding: What is going on?

Pakistan on Thursday called a recent statement by the Chinese ambassador "perplexing" and a stark departure from the longstanding diplomatic norms between Beijing and Islamabad, in what appears to be a growing public rift after the diplomat on Tuesday raised concerns over the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan and termed attacks on them "unacceptable for China".

ALSO READ: 'Unacceptable for China': Beijing publicly slams Pakistan. Here's why The round of public exchanges suggests that the 'higher than the mountains and deeper than the ocean' relationship might be going through a rough patch.

Pakistan claps back at China

"The statement from the Chinese ambassador is perplexing," Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during a weekly media briefing on Thursday, adding, "... Especially considering the positive diplomatic traditions between Pakistan and China." Islamabad's rare public push back against China's recent and increasingly vocal protests and demands regarding the security of its nationals working in Pakistan was reported by Pakistani newspaper Dawn and other news agencies.

ALSO READ: Once seen as saviour, China is costing Pak millions of dollars. Here's how As Dawn noted, the Pakistani response to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong's remarks -- made at a conference on Tuesday -- is a rarity in Pakistan-China ties, with both sides usually refraining from making such statements on public fora. The report also noted that Pakistan's public statement underscored the depth of concern within the country's Foreign Office over Ambassador Jiang's remarks.

More From This Section

At Thursday's briefing, the Pakistani spokesperson reportedly reiterated Islamabad's commitment to ensuring the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, saying that this has been conveyed at the highest levels, including most recently during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad.

ALSO READ: No CPEC 2.0? China gives Pakistan cold shoulder on new major investments "We will continue to work closely with our Chinese counterparts to reassure them of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to their security and wellbeing here," added the Pakistani spokesperson, while referring to an ongoing dialogue between the two countries on safety and security. However, the spokesperson declined further comments on the matter when pressed for more details, due to the sensitivity of the issue.

China scolds Pakistan in public

Beijing on Tuesday raised its growing security concerns with Islamabad publicly, and hoped for improved safety and security for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

"We could crack down on these terrorists jointly," Pakistani media quoted Chinese Ambassador Jiang as stating during an address at an international conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Why an angry China is behind Pakistan's revamped counter-terror campaign Stressing that China wants to see steps taken against perpetrators of terrorist attacks, Jiang reportedly said, "It is unacceptable for China and we do hope that the Pakistani side will ensure the safety and security of its (Chinese) nationals working in Pakistan."

Highlighting that the security of Chinese citizens is paramount for Chinese President Xi Jinping, Jiang added that Xi has emphasised this in his meetings with Pakistan's leaders on many occasions.

ALSO READ: Message for China in BLA's massive Balochistan attack? Here's what we know Jiang's public remarks came after a suicide attack near Karachi's airport earlier in October left two Chinese citizens dead and 10 others injured. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Under the $60-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), thousands of Chinese nationals are working in Pakistan.

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had responded to Jiang's remarks by reportedly assuring the Chinese ambassador that no stone would remain unturned to ensure the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

"(The) Chinese are upset and we must accept our mistakes...," Dar had reportedly said, in what appeared to be a candid admission of the growing strain on ties between the two countries. Dar also claimed that many of the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including those targeting Chinese nationals, had already been apprehended. The Pakistani minister added that Islamabad was committed to expanding CPEC phase-II.

Rising violence against Chinese nationals in Pakistan

As noted by Dawn and other reports in recent months, the escalation in violence against Chinese nationals working in Pakistan has increased Beijing's security concerns, especially over progress on CPEC projects.

Earlier in October, a suicide attack near Karachi's airport left two Chinese citizens dead and injured ten others.

In March, five Chinese were among six persons killed when an explosives-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in the restive Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the second suicide attack on personnel working on the China-backed Dasu hydropower project since 2021.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Army can't afford China's expensive security demand. What is it? The attack was reportedly carried out by affiliates of either Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), with Pakistan in May asking Afghanistan's Taliban government to hand over the terrorists involved.

During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's recent visit to Pakistan, conducted under what Chinese Ambassador Jiang reportedly termed "unique circumstances" because of attacks on Chinese nationals, Beijing's expectations for Islamabad to prioritise security were strongly emphasised. "Without a safe and secure environment, nothing can be achieved," the Chinese envoy reportedly stressed.

The Dawn report noted that Beijing's security concerns were expected to be a central focus of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to China next week. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had also previously indicated that Islamabad would directly update Chinese President Xi on the investigation into recent attacks on Chinese nationals. However, the report added that Zardari's visit might be postponed after the President sustained a foot injury during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and has been advised complete rest for four weeks.

Due to the growing number of terrorist attacks, China has in recent days reportedly demanded that Pakistan sign an agreement on anti-terrorism cooperation to address Beijing's security concerns.

Under CPEC phase-I, both countries have completed 38 projects worth $25.2 billion. Around 26 projects, worth $26.8 billion, are said to be in the pipeline, with many of them included in CPEC phase-II. However, security concerns have reportedly slowed down progress on these projects.

Launched in 2015 as part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, the CPEC is a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing economic connectivity between China and Pakistan.