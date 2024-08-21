PM Modi to travel to Ukraine on armoured 'Train Force One'; check features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Poland, will board ‘Train Force One’, the luxury Polish train, to travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday (August 23).

This will be the first visit to Ukraine by a senior Indian leader since Russia's military operation began in February 2022. The visit is expected to last around seven hours, with nearly 20 hours spent travelling by train.

The train has previously been used by world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for their trips to Kyiv. Besides, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also uses Train Force One frequently for his international trips.

Why Train Force One?

The decision to use Train Force One is part of a broader diplomatic strategy. As Ukraine continues to navigate its complex geopolitical landscape, hosting international leaders like PM Modi through such secure and luxurious means underscores the country’s resilience and commitment to maintaining international relations amid the conflict.

While the damage inflicted on the country’s electricity networks and power generation facilities by Russia has increased the travel time for trains from the Polish border to Kyiv, the Ukrainian railway system has managed to maintain train operations with minimal delays.

Despite ongoing threats and frequent power outages, the rail system has managed to evacuate millions fleeing west, transport many leaders and diplomats, and keep the country’s transport running smoothly despite the ongoing Russian aggression.

Train Force One: Features

Originally built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, these luxury carriages were repurposed after Russia’s annexation to transport world leaders and VIPs through the war-torn country.

The train boasts an elegant, modern interior that resembles a high-end hotel on wheels. Amenities include a large table for crucial meetings, a plush sofa, and a wall-mounted TV. The sleeping arrangements are also thoughtfully designed for comfort.

Moreover, the train is fortified with advanced security measures to protect its VIP passengers. From armoured windows to secure communication systems, Train Force One is designed to handle even the most challenging scenarios. Train Force One is also equipped with surveillance systems, a secure communication network, and a dedicated team of security personnel who are constantly monitoring the situation outside.

All eyes on PM Modi

Ahead of leaving for Ukraine, PM Modi said he was looking forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelensky on strengthening bilateral cooperation and sharing perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The world has taken note of PM Modi’s proposed visit, particularly as it comes just a month after his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region. I am confident that the visit will serve as a natural continuation of extensive contacts between the two countries and help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years ahead,” said PM Modi in a statement before leaving for his Poland-Ukraine trip.