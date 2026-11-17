For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership that strives to deliver trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific spanning maritime security, supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi made the remarks at the Quad Summit that took place on the margins of the ASEAN Summit in Manila.

US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also spoke at the Quad summit.

"Since January last year, foreign ministers of Quad nations have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," Modi said.