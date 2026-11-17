For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership that strives to deliver trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific spanning maritime security, supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Modi made the remarks at the Quad Summit that took place on the margins of the ASEAN Summit in Manila.
US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also spoke at the Quad summit.
"Since January last year, foreign ministers of Quad nations have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," Modi said.
"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific," he said.
"I am confident that our meeting today will help us set concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he added.
India had planned to host the Quad Leaders' Summit last year but it didn't take place as there was no clarity from Washington on Trump's visit to the country.
The Quad is a strategic grouping of India, the United States, Japan and Australia that works to promote a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific through cooperation on maritime security, technology, infrastructure and regional stability.