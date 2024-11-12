Rajnath stresses on 'adaptive defence' to cope with new challenges

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India faces a diverse range of security challenges, from traditional border-related threats to unconventional issues such as terrorism, cyberattacks and hybrid warfare.

Addressing the Delhi Defence Dialogue organised on the theme "Adaptive Defence: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Modern Warfare" at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, he said, "We are living in a world of geopolitical and economic flux, full of uncertainties, with changes taking place at an unprecedented pace in history. The traditional mindset of perceiving reality as something static is being challenged, and the compartmentalised understanding of studies is evolving into a more multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary approach."

The Union Minister highlighted that defence and security, both in the conceptual and practical domains, are experiencing the overwhelming impact of the information age.

"This is the age of Grey Zone and hybrid warfare, where traditional ways to defend ourselves have been challenged. In this scenario, continuous adaptation is the best strategy to cope with and to address the challenges posed by the fast-changing world," he said.

Noting the need for keen analysis of contemporary defence and security challenges in a rapidly changing world, Rajnath Singh said, "Delhi Defence Dialogue will emerge as a flagship platform for addressing multifaceted challenges in regard to defence and security issues. The dialogue is a response to a need for such platforms for informed deliberations and keen analysis of contemporary defence and security challenges in a rapidly changing world."

"Adaptive defence, at its core, is a strategic approach where a nation's military forces and defence mechanisms continuously evolve to counter emerging threats and challenges effectively. It is not merely responding to what has happened but anticipating what could happen and preparing for this proactively. In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate, and thrive, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances," he added.