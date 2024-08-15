Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Recent events in Bangladesh remind the value of freedom, liberty, says CJI

The CJI's remarks came amid mounting concerns in India over widespread incidents of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned

CJI Chandrachud
CJI Chandrachud said many lawyers gave up their legal profession and dedicated themselves to the cause of the nation. | Source: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Emphasising the importance of freedom and liberty, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday noted that the recent events in neighbouring Bangladesh remind the value of these rights.

Speaking to mediapersons after hoisting the national flag in the Supreme Court premises here, Chandrachud said Independence Day reminds us of the duties the country's people have towards each other and the nation in realising all the values of the Constitution.

"What is happening today, say, in Bangladesh is a clear reminder of how precious liberty is for us. It is very easy to take freedom and liberty for granted but it is important to understand the past stories to remind us how important these things are," he said.

The CJI's remarks came amid mounting concerns in India over widespread incidents of attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh after prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled on August 5 following weeks of violent unrest.

CJI Chandrachud said many lawyers gave up their legal profession and dedicated themselves to the cause of the nation.

 

"On the occasion of Independence Day, I wish all of you, members of our journalistic core, a very happy Independence Day. Through you, I wish the rest of the nation, particularly those connected with law, a very happy Independence Day," he told reporters.

"This is a day for us to remind ourselves of the duties we have to discharge towards each other and to the nation," Chandrachud said.

The CJI said the work of the courts reflects the struggles of ordinary Indians navigating the rough and tumble of their daily lives.

He said a modern judiciary requires an accessible and inclusive infrastructure.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present during the flag hoisting and noted that the constitution is above all.

"The CJI had said a few days ago that the Constitution is above all. If this is imbibed by legislature, executive and judiciary, India will be a developed nation," the minister said.

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Kapil Sibal recalled the words of first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and said that is the freedom the country cherishes.

"On August 15, he said I am the first servant of people of India. This is the spirit in which we wanted to uphold our freedom. We need to be free, need equality, get rid of poverty," Sibal said.


First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

