Taiwan detects Chinese incursion with aircraft, vessels around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), on Friday, detected eight Chinese aircraft and eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, operating around Taiwan.

The Chinese aircraft and vessels were seen until 6 am on Friday.

In a post shared on X, Taiwan's MND stated that one of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

However, Taiwan's Armed forces have responded accordingly to the situation.

"8 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the Taiwan's MND stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected 27 Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels around the strait until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest sector and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

On May 15, 45 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected. 26 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

The increased activity in the Taiwan Strait region comes amid growing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China, as reported by Taiwan News.

Taiwan has long been a point of contention for Beijing, which considers the island a renegade province and has repeatedly expressed intentions to reunify it with the mainland, even if by force.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has issued daily reports on Chinese military activities for the past few years, including identifying those Chinese aircraft, drones, and balloons that are found to have crossed the Taiwan Strait median line to the Taiwan side.