Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects Chinese incursion with aircraft, vessels around nation

Taiwan detects Chinese incursion with aircraft, vessels around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait

China Taiwan
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), on Friday, detected eight Chinese aircraft and eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), on Friday, detected eight Chinese aircraft and eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, operating around Taiwan.

The Chinese aircraft and vessels were seen until 6 am on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a post shared on X, Taiwan's MND stated that one of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

However, Taiwan's Armed forces have responded accordingly to the situation.

"8 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the Taiwan's MND stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected 27 Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels around the strait until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest sector and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

On May 15, 45 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected. 26 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

The increased activity in the Taiwan Strait region comes amid growing geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China, as reported by Taiwan News.

Taiwan has long been a point of contention for Beijing, which considers the island a renegade province and has repeatedly expressed intentions to reunify it with the mainland, even if by force.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has issued daily reports on Chinese military activities for the past few years, including identifying those Chinese aircraft, drones, and balloons that are found to have crossed the Taiwan Strait median line to the Taiwan side.

Also Read

Why Republic Day parade is celebrated on the Kartavya path every year?

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch the telecast of parade live

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Check what makes this year's parade special

Indian American lawmakers stress on conversation over human rights

China's balloon flights over Taiwan psychological warfare, says experts

Can India match China's aircraft carrier numbers? Rajnath Singh answers

Taiwan detects 27 Chinese aircraft, seven vessels around island nation

Russian forces advancing in Ukraine from all sides as per plan: Putin

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TaiwanChinamilitary aircraftIAF aircraftNaval Warship

First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story