Three terrorists killed in anti-infiltration operation in J&K's Kupawara

Three terrorists were killed by the Indian Army during the anti-infiltration operation at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Sunday.

The operation at the Keran Sector in Kupwara is still underway, the Army said.

Several weapons and other war-like stores have also been recovered.

Earlier, the Indian Army informed that it foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara.

"OP DHANUSH II, KERAN #Kupwara 03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, along with the recovery of weapons and other war-like stores. The operation is continuing," Chinar Corps, Indian Army posted on X.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir have seen a rise in terror attacks lately.

These terror attacks have come during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir.

On June 9, the very day Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet were sworn in, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, after which it fell down in the gorge, killing nine.

Earlier this month, five soldiers lost their lives and eight sustained injuries when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party of the Army in the Badnota area of Kathua on July 8.

In another incident, six terrorists were neutralised in separate encounters in the Kulgam district.