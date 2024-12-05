UN resolutions ignoring terrorism, not in India's interest: EAM on Gaza war

UN resolutions that do not address the entire situation, including terrorism, fail to align with India's interests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the foreign minister spoke about India's decision to abstain from voting on some resolutions on the Gaza war in the United Nations General Assembly. India was among 43 nations that abstained from voting on a resolution "demanding that Israel brings to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory without delay and within the next 12 months".

This was the second time India abstained from voting on a resolution regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

“Resolutions that fail to address all aspects of a situation, including terrorism, are not in India’s interests,” Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha today. He added that voting decisions consider potential precedents and broader implications for the nation.

Wording of resolution important: Jaishankar

Jaishankar further explained that the wording of resolutions was important and needed to reflect India's values.

“The wording of resolutions is critical, as it shapes the precedent they set. Our decisions are guided by what serves India’s long-term goals and values,” the foreign minister explained.

More From This Section

When questioned about India’s stance on the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders over war crimes, Jaishankar clarified that India is not a member of the ICC. The decision to remain outside the court was made after careful consideration, and its rulings are not binding on India, he said.

"We condemn terrorism, we condemn hostage-taking. We do believe countries have the right to respond to the situation but countries should be mindful of civilian casualties. They must observe humanitarian law and we would like a ceasefire and an early end to violence," Jaishankar said.

India's humanitarian aid for Palestine

Speaking on India’s humanitarian support for Palestine, the minister detailed the following aid contributions:

- In 2023, India provided 70 metric tonnes of aid, including 16.5 tonnes of medicine, to Palestinian authorities and the UNRWA.

- Additional support in 2024 included 65 metric tonnes of medicine for Palestine and 33 metric tonnes of aid for Lebanon.

- Annual contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have increased to $5 million from the previous $1 million.

Israel-Hamas war

Tensions escalated sharply on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale assault on southern Israel, resulting in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of approximately 250 individuals. Israel’s retaliatory military operations in the Gaza Strip have led to extensive destruction and casualties, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting more than 44,500 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children.

The conflict has spilled over into neighbouring regions, with Israeli forces targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, citing ceasefire violations. This has resulted in further civilian casualties and heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The situation in Gaza remains catastrophic. The United Nations reports that most of the territory’s 2.3 million residents are displaced and reliant on international aid. Access to humanitarian supplies is severely restricted due to military operations and incidents of looting.

The United Nations and other international organisations have expressed concerns over potential violations of international law, with allegations of war crimes leading the ICC to issue arrest warrants for high-profile figures, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With agency inputs)