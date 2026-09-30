NPS industry may double or triple in 5-6 years: SBI Pension Funds MD & CEO

Two so far — Jeevan Suvarna, a 100 per cent equity scheme with a shorter 15-year tenure for younger subscribers, and a more balanced product with 25-50 per cent equity. We’re also promoting Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority’s (PFRDA’s) NPS Vatsalya, and considering one or two MSME-focused products for launch later this year.

Our portfolio was conservative earlier, which caused us to lag peers in the post-Covid rally. We've since built out dedicated chief investment officers (CIOs) for equity and fixed income and a larger research team, and rebuilt the portfolio. Over the last seven to eight months, we’ve ranked first, second or in the first quartile across most schemes, and beaten the benchmark on every scheme in the last financial year. This includes during the sharp fall in January-March and the recovery that followed.