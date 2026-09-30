Insurers must compete on price, not distributor commission: Irdai chief

A week after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) proposed sweeping changes to insurance distribution norms, Chairman Ajay Seth said the proposals were not final and stakeholder feedback would be considered if backed by sound economic or business logic and policyholder interests. In an email interview with Aathira Varier, Seth said the proposed reforms would be monitored on insurance growth, affordability, distribution reach, and policyholder experience. Edited excerpts:

The proposed changes are anchored in the objectives of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025. Under the 2023 framework, greater flexibility was provided to insurers to manage expenses, including commissions, within overall EoM limits. However, experience since then indicates that this flexibility did not translate into adequate cost discipline. Commissions increased significantly and, in several segments, grew faster than premiums. Total expenses also increased: for private life insurers, from 16 per cent in FY21 to 22 per cent now, and for private general insurers, from 25-26 per cent in FY19 to about 32 per cent in FY26. The proposed framework seeks to recalibrate the economics of distribution, bringing greater discipline while continuing to recognise differences in product, channel and distribution effort.