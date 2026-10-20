IL&FS crisis after 8 years: How India's biggest default reshaped regulation

That is a far cry from October 4, 2018, when the new board appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs held a press conference to outline their plan for the company, which had just reported India’s biggest corporate default.

Since then, the IL&FS' resolution process has also led to several key changes in the legal environment for the corporate sector, with the passage of new laws, new regulatory bodies and, most importantly, the confidence to test the bankruptcy waters.

A key element of the company's recovery has been the higher realisation from distressed assets. In FY22, the value realised was just Rs 20,968 crore through quick monetisation routes like transfer to InvITs and Non Fund Based releases, such as cancellation of bank guarantees or letters of credits. Now, the nature of sales is realising more value. Until July 2026, the debtor has repaid Rs 16,013 crore from units that have been operating well. As per court records up to July 2026, successive boards have paid Rs 50,387 crore out of the total liability of Rs 99,377 crore.