Home / Finance / News / 6 Indian banks win UK HC challenge over unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK

6 Indian banks win UK HC challenge over unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK

The court heard that the case dates back to 2011 and 2014 when loan facilities were made available to GVK Coal Developers, which the banks argued were long overdue

Press Trust of India London

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Six Indian banks pursuing unpaid loans amounting to an estimated $2 billion, including interest accrued, from GVK Coal Developers (Singapore) Pte Ltd and associated companies have won their legal challenge in the London High Court.

Judge Dame Clare Moulder presided over the trial last month at the Commercial Court division to hear the case brought by the Bank of Baroda and others and in an approved judgment dated October 19 concluded the banks made out their case to the requisite standard.

The banks were represented by international law firm Reed Smith, who instructed barrister Karishma Vora of 39 Essex Chambers London to argue the matter.

We are delighted to have secured such a resounding and landmark victory for our Indian banking clients in a matter of such commercial significance, said Vora and Reed Smith's Gautam Bhattacharyya in a joint statement.

It is an honour to be representing a syndicate of Indian banks that are synonymous with credibility and faith for the people of India and doing our part in getting them justice in India and internationally, they said.

Besides Bank of Baroda (acting by its Ras Al Khaimah branch), the other claimants in the case included Canara Bank (London branch), ICICI Bank Ltd (acting by its Bahrain, Dubai and Off-Shore Banking branches), Indian Overseas Bank (Corporate Branch, India) and Axis Bank Ltd.

The court heard that the case dates back to 2011 and 2014 when loan facilities were made available to GVK Coal Developers, which the banks argued were long overdue.

The judgment also takes note of the fact that the company was not represented in court after its adjournment application was turned down and permission for an Indian lawyer to address the court was refused.

Although this court was not obliged to take into account the evidence of the defendants (GVK), it has done so both in relation to the expert evidence on Indian law and the accounting evidence, the judgment reads.

According to court documents, the banks have been pursuing the case at the High Court in London since 2020. GVK's legal representatives had successfully applied for an adjournment in June last year to prepare Indian law expert reports for the trial. The case then proceeded for the trial last month.

It appears to be common ground that the amounts were lent under the Facility Agreements and not repaid on the scheduled due dates, reads the judgment.

I accept the evidence of Mr Justice Gupte as to the principles of Indian law set out in his report pertaining to force majeure. I accept that the Government of India has not declared force majeure generally in a way which that could apply in relation to these contracts, the judge notes.

The other GVK group companies named as defendants in the case include Black Gold Ventures Pte Ltd, Cool Water Ventures Pte Ltd, Harmony Waters Pte Ltd, GVK Natural Resources Pvt Ltd, GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd, GVK Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd, GVK Coal Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd, GVK Coal Infrastructure (Singapore) Pte Ltd and GVK Coal Exploration and Production Pte Ltd mostly Singapore companies with a couple from Telangana.

The purpose of the 2011 and 2014 loan Facility Agreements was to provide part of the funding for the acquisition and the development of assets into working coal mines, with supporting rail and port infrastructure. The GVK Group has been approached for a comment.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

Corporate funding in energy storage falls 31% to $15.2 bn: Mercom Capital

Fund pick: UTI Flexi Cap Fund

CEA V Ananatha Nageswaran sees RBI holding fire if US Fed hikes rate again

Unsecured retail loans burgeoned on banks' books in Covid-19's aftermath

More than 97% of Rs 2,000 note returned till October 31, says RBI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bank of BarodaSingaporeICICIIndian Overseas Bank

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story