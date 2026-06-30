Govt extends deadline for filing GSTAT appeals by one month till July 31

The Centre on Tuesday extended by one month the deadline for filing appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), giving taxpayers additional time to submit pending cases as the newly operational appellate mechanism stabilises.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the last date for filing appeals, which was scheduled to expire on June 30, has been extended to July 31, 2026.

The decision comes amid representations from industry and tax professionals over technical and procedural challenges in filing appeals on the GSTAT portal.

“The Government has extended the due date in view of the recent representations from various stakeholders, highlighting technical difficulties due to the rush to file appeals on the GSTAT portal. It is to be noted that in the last 15 days alone, 30,000 appeals were filed, with daily volumes peaking at 5,500 appeals,” the ministry said.