Credit growth to NBFCs declines to 7.8% in November, shows RBI data

Credit growth to the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector fell to 7.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ending November 29, 2024, compared to a 19 per cent increase during the same period last year. This slowdown contributed to a decline in credit growth to the services sector, which fell to 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y from 22.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year, according to sectoral deployment data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The decline in credit growth to the NBFC sector is largely attributed to the RBI’s decision in November 2023 to increase risk weights on bank funding to NBFCs. This move prompted NBFCs to diversify their funding sources, turning to domestic capital markets to raise funds through bonds and accessing overseas markets via dollar bonds and syndicated loans.

According to RBI data, credit to the NBFC sector as of November 29, 2024, stood at Rs 15.75 trillion, up from Rs 15.48 trillion as of March 22, 2024.

In its recently released ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India’ report, the RBI emphasised that NBFCs need to further diversify their funding sources as a risk mitigation strategy. The report highlighted that NBFCs’ reliance on bank borrowings remains high despite some moderation in recent times.

“The reduction in NBFCs’ reliance on banks for funds bodes well for overall financial stability,” the RBI noted, adding that bank borrowings remain the primary source of funding for NBFCs.

Retail credit growth slowed to 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y as of November 29, 2024, compared to 18.7 per cent in the same period the previous year. This moderation was primarily due to a slowdown in personal loans, vehicle loans, and credit card outstanding. However, housing loans, the largest component of this segment, recorded accelerated growth, RBI data revealed.

Vehicle loan growth halved to 10.3 per cent Y-o-Y during this period, compared to 20.6 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago. Similarly, personal loan growth slowed to 11.6 per cent from 24.9 per cent a year earlier.

Credit card outstanding grew by 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.88 trillion as of November 2024, compared to Rs 2.44 trillion a year earlier, when it grew at 34.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

The overall moderation in retail credit growth is attributed to the RBI’s decision to increase risk weights on banks’ credit to segments such as consumer durables and credit card receivables. This measure aimed to address risks associated with high growth in these segments. In response, lenders adjusted their growth strategies to mitigate stress, leading to a slowdown in credit growth.

Overall credit growth declined to 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y as of November 29, 2024, compared to 16.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the RBI, credit to industry grew at 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y as of November 29, 2024, compared to 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y in the previous year.

Among major industries, credit growth to chemicals and chemical products, infrastructure, petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, and all engineering recorded higher growth rates, the RBI said.

Credit growth to medium-sized industries increased to 20 per cent Y-o-Y, up from 12 per cent Y-o-Y a year ago. For large industries, credit growth doubled to 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y in the previous year.