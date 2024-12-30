NBFCs' loan growth moderates significantly to 6.5% in H1FY24: RBI report

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remain healthy with substantial capital buffers, robust interest margins, strong earnings, and improving asset quality, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Loan growth in the shadow banking sector moderated significantly to 6.5 per cent on a half-year-on-half-year (HoH) basis in September 2024, following the RBI’s decision to increase risk weights on NBFC lending to specific consumer credit categories and on bank lending to NBFCs, as detailed in the Financial Stability Report

The moderation in credit growth was particularly evident in upper-layer NBFCs, which include primarily NBFC-investment credit companies with a high retail lending share (63.8 per cent) in their loan book. In contrast, middle-layer NBFCs, excluding government-owned ones, maintained robust loan growth, particularly in retail loan portfolios.

Overall, the sector’s credit growth slowed to 16 per cent from 22.1 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The report highlighted that NBFCs are increasingly relying on the bond market for raising capital amid a slowdown in direct bank funding. By September 2024, bank funding for upper-layer NBFCs, including direct borrowings, commercial papers, and debentures, dropped to 34.6 per cent from 35.8 per cent. Similarly, for middle-layer NBFCs, it fell to 26.3 per cent from 26.7 per cent.

“The growth of bank borrowings in NBFCs’ liabilities also declined from 26 per cent to 17 per cent, while reliance on non-bank sources raised their cost of funds,” the RBI noted.

The corporate bond market remains a significant funding avenue for NBFCs, which are the largest issuers of bonds, with private placement being the preferred mode. To mitigate the impact of reduced direct funding from banks, NBFCs have turned to higher issuance of listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

Further, NBFCs are increasing their foreign currency borrowings to diversify funding sources and manage overall costs. However, the RBI cautioned that unhedged foreign currency borrowings could expose NBFCs to currency risks.

Despite these challenges, the NBFC sector remains stable, supported by significant capital buffers, robust interest margins, and improved asset quality. However, the report noted a rising trend in write-offs, with a few outlier NBFCs reporting significantly higher write-offs.

Liquidity remains a concern for upper-layer NBFCs, which have a higher proportion of short-term liabilities to total assets compared to middle-layer NBFCs.

The RBI conducted a system-level stress test on 162 NBFCs to evaluate their resilience to credit risk shocks. The test estimated the sector’s one-year gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio at 3.4 per cent under the baseline scenario, with a system-level capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 21.2 per cent. However, 11 NBFCs may see their CRAR fall below the regulatory minimum of 15 per cent.

Under medium- and high-risk scenarios, income losses and additional provisioning could reduce the sector’s CRAR by 70 and 100 basis points, respectively.

The report also assessed the sector’s resilience to liquidity shocks by examining the impact of increased cash outflows and reduced cash inflows. While liquidity mismatches over one year are expected to remain within 20 per cent, a small segment of NBFCs may face higher mismatches under medium- and high-risk scenarios.