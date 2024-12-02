Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NBFC's assets growth to sharply decline to 15-17% in FY25 and FY26

Asset quality concerns, slowing of bank funding to temper pace

NBFCs, Banks
Expected growth will still be above the decadal average of around 14 per cent (fiscal 2014-2024)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
The growth in assets of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in India is expected to moderate to 15-17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the current year (FY25) and next financial year (FY26), down from 23 per cent in FY24. Factors weighing on growth include recalibration of strategies amid rising delinquencies, funding and liquidity conditions, including a slowdown in bank funding, and tighter regulations, according to CRISIL Ratings.
 
The expected growth will still be above the decadal average of around 14 per cent (fiscal 2014-2024).
 
The Assets Under Management (AUM) growth of NBFCs in the two largest traditional segments — home and vehicle loans (~45 per cent of NBFC AUM) — will continue to be driven by fundamentals, with limited impact from the above factors. On the other hand, the unsecured loans and microfinance segments, accounting for ~23 per cent of the overall NBFC AUM, are expected to be impacted the most, CRISIL said.
 
Elaborating on the factors weighing on growth, the rating agency said, first, rising concerns around household indebtedness and asset quality risks will affect growth strategies in specific retail asset segments, such as microfinance and unsecured loans.
 
Second, regulatory compliance requirements have intensified, with a sharper focus on customer protection, pricing disclosures, and operational compliance, which will necessitate process recalibration.
 
Krishnan Sitaraman, Chief Ratings Officer, CRISIL Ratings, said, “Recent regulatory pronouncements have brought to the fore the criticality of compliance — both in letter and spirit — and operational risk management.”

Third, access to diversified funding sources — a crucial determinant of growth, especially given the slowdown in bank lending to NBFCs — will vary across NBFCs, CRISIL added.
 
Home loans are expected to maintain a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13-14 per cent. Policy initiatives, such as the re-introduction of the Interest Subsidy Scheme, will provide an impetus. Housing finance companies (HFCs) focused on the affordable segment (below Rs 25 lakh loan ticket size) are likely to grow faster, at a CAGR of 22-23 per cent. Growth in vehicle finance is estimated to moderate but remain healthy, at a CAGR of around 15-16 per cent.
 
Unsecured lending, which has clocked rapid growth over the past three fiscals at a CAGR of around 45 per cent, has become the third-largest component of the overall NBFC AUM. However, that pace is expected to moderate to 15-16 per cent in this and the next fiscal.
 
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

