Flexible financial solutions needed to meet farmers' specific needs: RBI DG

Since traditional lending practices have limitations in catering to the needs of the agriculture sector, innovative financial solutions that are flexible and tailored to the specific needs of the farmers are necessary, Swaminathan J, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

“Without accessible and affordable financing options, the much-needed shift to sustainable farming practices will remain a distant dream for many,” Swaminathan said at the International Research Conference.

Additionally, he said that going forward, two critical issues must be addressed- promoting sustainable agriculture and ensuring adequate funding for it.

He added that sustainable finance should not only promote environment-friendly practices, but also ensure that financial resources are available to the farmers who need them the most, providing equitable access to tools, technology, and knowledge.