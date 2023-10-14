Home / Finance / News / FM Sitharaman pitches for strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF

FM Sitharaman pitches for strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF

The 16th General Review of Quotas (GRQ) is expected to provide greater say to developing economies in the International Monetary Fund

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made a case for a strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF at the centre of the global financial safety net and climate action.

The 16th General Review of Quotas (GRQ) is expected to provide greater say to developing economies in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per an IMF resolution, the 16th GRQ should be concluded by December 15, 2023. Any adjustment in quota shares would be expected to result in an increase in voting rights of emerging countries in line with their relative positions in the world economy.

Participating in a breakfast meeting of the IMF Board of Governors on the theme of 'Dialogue on Policy Challenges' in Marrakesh, Morocco, Sitharaman expressed concerns with regard to slowdown in global growth.

However, she said, India continues to be the fastest growing large economy with a growth of 7.8 per cent during the first quarter of 2023-24.

With regard to escalating global debt vulnerabilities, she highlighted the importance of the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable to foster cooperation on debt issues and reforms in IMF policy to engage with members in debt distress.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman reiterated commitment to a strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF at the centre of the global financial safety net, and climate action on the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

She emphasised that coordinated response of the global community will foster multilateralism in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru

Crypto issue requires immediate attention, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

G20 ministerial for swift implementation of roadmap to deal with crypto

RBI slaps monetary penalties on RBL Bank, Union Bank, and Bajaj Finance

Indian Bank partners with Tata Motors arms to offer supply-chain financing

Forex reserves further drop by $2.17 billion to $584.74 billion: RBI

State-run banks to lower bond purchases as liquidity tightens: Officials

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerIMF

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story