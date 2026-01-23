Foreign exchange reserves rise $14 bn, highest weekly increase in 10 months

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $14 billion in the week ended January 16, marking the highest weekly increase since the week ended March 7, 2025, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

In the previous reporting week, reserves had increased by $392 million to $687 billion.

Total reserves rose to $701 billion, driven by an increase in foreign currency assets, which climbed by $9.6 billion to $560 billion during the reported week. Gold reserves also increased by $4.6 billion during the same period.

Data showed that reserves were at a 13-week high, last seen in the week ended October 17, 2025.

India’s forex reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024. Experts said the rise in reserves was driven by a $10 billion buy-sell swap conducted by the central bank during the week, coupled with revaluation gains due to a rise in gold prices. “It was a mix of a buy-sell swap and revaluation gain,” said Sameer Narang, head of economics research at ICICI Bank. “We had settlement of around $10 billion of the swap on January 16, along with a rise in gold prices,” he added. Gold prices rose 7.3 per cent to $4,933 per ounce during the reported week.

The rupee depreciated by 0.78 per cent against the greenback during the reported week. It remained under pressure due to maturing short positions in the forwards market. “Around $3 billion of forward short positions matured during the week, which kept the rupee under pressure. There was no actual dollar buying by the RBI. Foreign currency assets rose due to the $10 billion buy-sell swap,” said a senior executive at a brokerage firm. The RBI’s net short dollar positions stood at $66.04 billion at the end of November, latest RBI data showed. Of the $66 billion net short dollar position, $18.8 billion was in one-month contracts, $16.8 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $2.1 billion is set to mature between three months and one year, and the remaining $28 billion was in contracts of more than one year.