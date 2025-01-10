FPIs exit domestic debt market as US-India yield gap narrows after respite

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who returned to the domestic debt market in December after two consecutive months of net selling, have started withdrawing again in January as the yield spread between US Treasury yields and domestic government bond yields narrowed, according to market participants. They said the first quarter of the calendar year poses significant challenges for both the Indian bond and equity markets as the yield spread between the 10-year US bond yield and the domestic benchmark 10-year government bond yield has narrowed by 13 basis points so far in January. The next 2-3 months are expected to be particularly difficult for attracting capital, apart from inflows tied to index-related adjustments, they said.

Foreign investors net bought Rs 7,080 crore worth of government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) in December. Meanwhile, they have net sold around Rs 3,409 crore worth of FAR securities in January so far, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL).

“The first quarter of the calendar year is going to be very tricky for the Indian bond and equity market. Flows will be tricky because the spread has shrunk,” said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank. “The next 2-3 months are going to be difficult for attracting flows outside of whatever index flows we have to see,” he added.

Foreign investors were net sellers of FAR securities in October and November, driven by lower-than-expected growth in the second quarter of the current financial year. They net sold around Rs 5,187 crore worth of FAR securities in November.

Also Read

India will join Bloomberg Index Services’ Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index starting January 31, 2025. Since the official inclusion of domestic government bonds in JP Morgan indices on June 28 of the current year, FAR securities have received over Rs 50,000 crore worth of net inflows.

“December saw some amount of inflow because of rate cut expectations. It quickly reversed in January after the surge in US yields,” said a dealer at a private bank.

Out of 38 bonds under the Fully Accessible Route, only 27 meet the eligibility criteria for the JP Morgan bond index, which requires a face value of over $1 billion and a remaining maturity of more than 2.5 years. The inclusion process will be phased over a 10-month period, with a 1 per cent weight added each month until March 31, 2025. Indian bonds will have a 10 per cent weight.

FPI investment in FAR securities had doubled, surpassing the Rs 2 trillion mark within nine months of JP Morgan’s announcement to include Indian debt in its index. Only government bonds issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under FAR are included in the index.

The investment in FAR securities exceeded Rs 1 trillion on October 16, 2023. In September 2023, JP Morgan announced that it would include government papers issued by the RBI under the Fully Accessible Route in its widely tracked GBI-EM index.