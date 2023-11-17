Here are pros and cons of linking your credit card with UPI; details inside

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) fills in as a real-time payment system working with seamless fund transfers between two banks through a mobile application. In India, UPI has acquired tremendous prominence, apparent from the amazing figure of more than seven billion transactions processed in September 2023.

A large number of UPI applications are open in India, for example, Paytm, PhonePe, Baroda MPay, Pockets-ICICI Bank, MobiKwik, iMobile, BHIM app, Airtel Money, Axis Pay, SBI Pay, and Yes Pay. Also, a few banks offer their own UPI applications.

In any case, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently authorized the linking of credit cards with UPI. This development accompanies its benefits and inconveniences.

Benefits of Linking UPI with credit cards Upgraded convenience: Linking a credit card with UPI upgrades the comfort of using credit cards for smaller transactions. Through UPI, credit cards gain flexibility, becoming relevant for any transaction accepting UPI, enveloping online payments and peer-to-peer transfers. Rewards: Linking these cards with UPI permits users to accumulate reward points on all transactions, including smaller ones. Some credit cards expand different rewards, for example, fuel points, dining advantages, and shopping benefits. Linking these cards to UPI grants clients to acquire such rewards on each transaction. Credit limit: Credit cards usually come with higher credit limits contrasted with debit cards. Thus, people with a credit card linked to UPI can undertake more significant buys than they could with a debit card. This facility helps in situations where a client needs to make a sizable buy yet needs adequate funds in their bank account.