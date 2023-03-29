Home / Finance / News / Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

Govt has made several provisions and brought regulatory clarity to make deal attractive for bidders. These include allowing a consortium of foreign entities to own over 51% in the Bank

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Govt eyes IDBI financial bids by June, stake sale completion in FY24 itself

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The strategic sale of stakes held by government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) in IDBI Bank is expected to move to the second stage by the first quarter of FY24, said two people in

Topics :IDBI BankStake saleGovernment

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Also Read

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

IDBI Bank surges 11% as govt invites bids for strategic divestment

Govt clarifies foreign funds can own over 51% stake in IDBI Bank

DIPAM extends last date for submission of EoI for IDBI stake sale

LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore

Account-to-account transfers on UPI fully free for customers, vendors: NPCI

Centre expected to issue Rs 23,764-crore sovereign green bonds in FY24

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

UBS brings back Sergio Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

No charge on normal UPI payment; interchange fee for PPI transactions: NPCI

Next Story