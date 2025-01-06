Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley

By Malavika Kaur Makol

Indian bonds included last year in a key global benchmark will fail to draw as much money as previously estimated, according to Morgan Stanley.

Fully accessible route bonds — those offered to global investors without limits — will fall short of an initial $25 billion to $30 billion passive flow that was estimated to come in after their inclusion to the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, analysts Nimish M. Prabhune and Gek Teng Khoo wrote in a note.

They cited pressure on the Indian rupee, rising US Treasury yields, a hawkish Federal Reserve stance and uncertainties around US trade policy as reasons for the shortfall. In addition, most emerging-market government-bond-index funds are active managers “who are not bound to add positions on the index rebalancing date,” they added.

Their prediction comes as markets everywhere prepare for a volatile 2025, marked by tariff disputes expected during Donald Trump’s second stint as US president, as well by a US dollar seen staying strong as the American economy remains resilient. That would exert pressure on emerging market assets including currencies.

Morgan Stanley’s forecast would be a comedown from initial predictions about the rush of money expected to flow into Indian markets on account of the index inclusion. India currently has a weight of 7% in the JPMorgan gauge, and that’s expected to rise to the maximum of 10% by March.

Foreign ownership of FAR bonds increased from 3.5% to 6% of the outstanding amount in 2024, the Morgan Stanley strategists said.