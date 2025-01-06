FinMin wants banks, NBFCs to join hands to fund large infra projects

The Union Finance Ministry has suggested that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) increase their participation in financing large-scale infrastructure initiatives, which are crucial for India’s ambition to achieve developed nation status (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

Speaking at an event organised by the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), M Nagaraju, secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the finance ministry, said he has advised IIFCL, NABFID, and banks to move away from secured assets and focus on new, larger infrastructure projects. "There is also a need for pooling resources by NBFCs and banks so they can finance large projects," Nagaraju said at the National Summit on Indian Infrastructure for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Nagaraju emphasised that lenders should focus on creating world-class infrastructure projects and explore innovative financing products. He underlined the importance of risk management and guarding against fraud.

“Infrastructure projects are typically viable if there is no fraud, funds are not diverted, and timelines are adhered to. When we finance infrastructure, most projects are revenue-generating and viable if these conditions are met,” Nagaraju stated.

So far, IIFCL has sanctioned loans worth Rs 2.8 trillion, with disbursements totalling Rs 1.4 trillion, of which 50 per cent has occurred in the last 4–5 years.

"In the next three years, you (IIFCL) should lend Rs 1 trillion to fulfil the Viksit Bharat aspiration. You have the capacity, experience, and resilience to undertake very complex projects and finance infrastructure in the country," he said.

On the sidelines of the event, IIFCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), P R Jaishankar, expressed optimism that this budget will prioritise infrastructure investment.

“It’s clear that robust infrastructure is essential for accelerating GDP growth. Today, we are positioned to recognise that support for infrastructure will be key to our economic advancement. As we strive for a $5 trillion and ultimately a $30 trillion economy, we must lay out a roadmap for world-class infrastructure. I remain optimistic that this budget will prioritise infrastructure investment,” said Jaishankar.

He further noted that IIFCL is growing at a 20 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which will require a balanced approach to both debt and equity. “We are very much aware of this and are actively working towards it. The key challenge lies in determining how to achieve this balance and the appropriate proportions, which require further examination,” he added.

IIFCL will continue to focus on its core infrastructure business while also exploring new areas such as sustainable infrastructure, EV charging, and battery-swapping projects, Jaishankar stated. He added that the company’s plans to list on the stock exchanges are still under consideration. The company had previously aimed for an IPO by fiscal 2025. "The plan is still under examination. We will provide updates on that soon," he said.

The IIFCL MD further advocated for private investments in Indian Railways, which has so far remained "unprivatised," unlike the aviation sector.

Jaishankar said that it is "high time" for privatisation in Indian Railways. "The time has come for private investment in Railways. So far, the government has been the major investor in infrastructure in India. The next scale of investment should come from the private sector. The animal spirits in the private sector must rise to meet expectations," he stated.