Post offices across India to start accepting digital payments from August

Post offices across India will start accepting digital payments at counters from August after completing the rollout of a new application in their IT system, official sources said.
Post offices have not been able to accept digital payments as they don't have their accounts synced with UPI (unique payment interface) system.
"The Department of Posts is implementing its IT infrastructure which will have new applications that are enabled to perform transactions with Dynamic QR Code. Rollout will be completed at all post offices by August 2025," an official source told PTI.
Pilot rollout of the new system under IT 2.0 has been started in the Karnataka circle. QR-based booking of mail products was successfully carried out at the Mysore head office (HO), Bagalkot HO and its subordinate offices.
Initially, the Department of Post had introduced static QR code at the point of sale counters at the post offices to enable digital transactions.
However, due to recurring technical difficulties and customer complaints, this approach had to be discontinued.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
