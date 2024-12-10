Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rate cut bets rise post new RBI chief appointment, nudge bond yields down

Rate cut bets rise post new RBI chief appointment, nudge bond yields down

Malhotra's appointment comes as economic growth has slowed and inflation has risen

Bond market
The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.7073 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.7175 per cent. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday as a change in guard at the Reserve Bank of India is seen aiding monetary policy easing in 2025. 
The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.7073 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.7175 per cent. 
India appointed Sanjay Malhotra as its new RBI governor on Monday in a surprise move. Malhotra, currently revenue secretary to the finance ministry, has worked in financial services, power, taxation and the information technology sectors over a three-decade-long career. 
Malhotra's appointment comes as economic growth has slowed and inflation has risen, with outgoing RBI governor Shaktikanta Das saying that restoring a balance between inflation and growth in India remains an important task for the RBI. 
Economists at Capital Economics said they expect a 25-basis point cut in India's repo rate at Malhotra's first monetary policy meeting in February, compared to an earlier estimate of April under Das. 
Citi, Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank also expect a 25-bps reduction in February. 

More From This Section

Asset quality pressures intensifying in India, emerging markets: Fitch

Premium

SC calls out gaps in IBC, calls for more oversight of creditors' committee

Restoring inflation-growth balance most important priority for RBI: Das

Will work to understand all perspectives, do what's best: Sanjay Malhotra

RBI governors keep in mind requirements of the wider economy as well: Das

"The rates market will closely watch the newly appointed RBI governor's stance on growth-inflation dynamics. Although the rates market is pricing in a rate-cutting cycle, signals from Malhotra could impact market pricing of the pace and depth of the easing cycle," Standard Chartered Bank analysts said in a note. 
Meanwhile, Nomura is eyeing the possibility of a bigger 50 bps catch-up move upfront - though it will likely be data-driven, and the base case for now remains a 25 bps cut. 
The US 10-year Treasury yield stayed around the 4.20 per cent mark in Asian hours, with rising bets of a 25 bps rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week. 
The odds of a reduction are at 86 per cent, compared to 62 per cent last week. The Fed, which has already cut rates by 75 bps since September, will announce its decision on Dec. 18.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Govt mulls bond issue for middle-class, rates could beat retail inflation

India bond yields may fall as US rates decline, traders await growth data

10-year bond yield falls to 6.79% on US Fed rate-cut expectations

Govt bond yields steady as traders await key data, Friday's debt sale

Possibility of imposing caps on govt bonds to curb hot money inflows

Topics :Shaktikanta DasInflationgovernment bondRBI

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story