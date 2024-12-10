Restoring inflation-growth balance most important priority for RBI: Das

Restoring the inflation-growth balance is the most important task ahead for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), outgoing Governor Shaktikanta Das said on the last day of his tenure, while listing out some key issues for his successor Sanjay Malhotra.

“Restoring the inflation growth balance is the most important task ahead of the RBI. I am sure that team RBI under the leadership of the new governor will take it forward,” Das said during the last press conference as RBI governor.

While announcing the monetary policy review last week, Das had said that the monetary policy committee remains committed to restoring the inflation growth balance in the overall interest of the economy.

Retail inflation for October shot up 6.2 per cent, while GDP growth for the July-September quarter nosedived to 5.4 per cent, which prompted Das to emphasise restoring the balance between the two. This was in sharp contrast to the ‘balance between inflation and growth is well-poised’ remark made by Das in the October review of the monetary policy.

Das also took the opportunity to wish his successor the best.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to the incoming governor Shri Sanjay Malhotra – a person with a wide experience. I am sure he will do his best and from my side all my best wishes to my successor for his success as the 26th governor of RBI,” he said.

Cyber security and its associated risks and threats is the other aspect that deserves the central bank’s attention, according to Das.

“Cyber security and its associated risks and threat… is a challenge for every authority. Not only in India, but all over the world. And particularly for a central bank,” said Das, who believes dealing with such issues is a continuous task because new challenges are emanating.

Das also hoped that there would be a nationwide roll-out of Unified Lending Interface, which is a potential game changer.

In August this year, Das had said that the RBI would launch Unified Lending Interface to transform lending space. The new platform will provide lenders consent-based digital access to customers’ financial and non-financial data — including land records — stored in various silos to help them extend frictionless credit, especially to farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“It is (ULI) a true game changer. I hope its benefits will get harnessed fully in the near future and there will be nationwide roll-out. It will play a transformational role in credit delivery to the bottom of the pyramid. Sitting outside, I will look forward to a nationwide roll-out,” Das said.