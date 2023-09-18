Home / Finance / News / RBI bought net $3.47 billion in spot foreign exchange market in July

RBI bought net $3.47 billion in spot foreign exchange market in July

The RBI said it purchased $5.32 billion and sold $1.84 billion in July. In June, the central bank had bought a net of $4.50 billion in the spot market

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $3.47 billion, on a net basis, in the spot foreign exchange market in July, according to data released on Monday as part of the central bank's monthly bulletin.
 
The RBI said it purchased $5.32 billion and sold $1.84 billion in July. In June, the central bank had bought a net of $4.50 billion in the spot market.
 
The Indian rupee depreciated by 0.2% against the dollar in July, when it traded in a range of 81.6650 to 82.7500.
 
The RBI's net outstanding forward purchase stood at $19.47 billion as of end-July, unchanged from the end of June, the data showed.
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to curb exchange rate volatility. The currency closed at 83.2675 to the dollar on Monday, after hitting an over 10-month low of 83.2725 earlier this in the day.

Also Read

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Financial frauds accounted for over 75% cyber crimes since 2020: Study

High processing fees hindering growth of e-commerce exports: GTRI report

Time limit under GST to claim input tax credit constitutionally valid: HC

Govt to provide up to 8% interest subsidy for Vishwakarma Yojana: FM

Likely to default on monthly repayment? SBI will send you a chocolate

Topics :RBIForex reservesForex India economy

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story