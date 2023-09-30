RBI extends last date for exchanging Rs 2,000 bank notes to Oct 7

"As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for deposit / exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the central bank said in a press release.
₹2000 Denomination Banknotes – Withdrawal from Circulation – Review— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) September 30, 2023
According to the data received from banks, of the total value of Rs 3.56 trillion of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, Rs 3.42 trillion has been received back leaving only Rs 0.14 trillion in circulation as at the close of business on September 29, 2023. Thus, 96 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023 has since been returned, the RBI said.