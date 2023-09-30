Home / Finance / News / RBI extends last date for exchanging Rs 2,000 bank notes to Oct 7

RBI extends last date for exchanging Rs 2,000 bank notes to Oct 7

RBI says 96% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned

BS Web Team New Delhi
A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Saturday, announced that it has extended the deadline for exchanging and depositing Rs 2,000 notes to October 7, 2023.

"As the period specified for the withdrawal process has come to an end, and based on a review, it has been decided to extend the current arrangement for deposit / exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes until October 07, 2023," the central bank said in a press release.


The bank stated that while the facility for deposit or exchange at commercial bank branches will cease after October 7, customers may still exchange these notes at 19 regional offices (ROs), subject to a limit of Rs 20,000 per transaction. 

It added, “Rs 2,000 banknotes shall continue to be legal tender.”

According to the data received from banks, of the total value of Rs 3.56 trillion of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, Rs 3.42 trillion has been received back leaving only Rs 0.14 trillion in circulation as at the close of business on September 29, 2023. Thus, 96 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023 has since been returned, the RBI said.

The RBI had earlier fixed September 30, 2023, as the last date to deposit or exchange banknotes.

The RBI had in May decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation.

 

 




Also Read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

FinMin notifies Oct 1 date for implementing amended GST law for e-gaming

Last date to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes is tomorrow, clarifies RBI

RBI reviews flow of credit to MSMEs, delibrates on bridging credit gap

Govt raises interest rate on 5-year recurring deposit to 6.7% for Dec qtr

Standard Chartered does not see rupee cross 84 even if dollar climbs

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRs 2000 noteBanking IndustryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story