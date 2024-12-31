RBI likely fine-tuned forex market intervention by slowing dollar sales

After creating a short position of almost $50 billion in the forward market by the end of October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appears to have fine-tuned its intervention strategy by slowing down dollar sales in these markets.

By October-end, the RBI's net short position in the forward market stood at $49.2 billion, up significantly from $14.6 billion in September. Market estimates suggest that the short position in the forward book swelled further to around $60 billion by the end of November, although the pace of sales has since slowed. The forward position is a combination of onshore and non-deliverable forwards.

A short position in the forward market implies that the RBI would need to buy dollars in the future to square off its position, which could exert further pressure on the domestic currency. Data shows that the central bank has maintained a short position in the forward market since March this year.

Market participants noted that the RBI opted not to roll over the entire amount of its open positions, covering a portion of them in the preceding week. This reportedly contributed to the sharp depreciation of the rupee seen in recent trading sessions.

The rupee experienced its steepest single-day decline in nearly two years on December 27, driven by maturing non-deliverable forwards and currency futures. The local currency slumped to 85.82 per dollar due to significant dollar demand, prompting the central bank to intervene in the spot market.

On Tuesday, the rupee hit a new all-time closing low of 85.61 per dollar. Over the course of 2024, the rupee depreciated 2.84 per cent against the US dollar.

“The RBI data showed open positions were around $50 billion in October, followed by reports of approximately $60 billion in November. This figure has since decreased as some amounts matured in December,” said a senior executive at a brokerage firm. “Our estimate is that the open positions should currently range between $50 billion and $60 billion, as the RBI did not roll over the entire amount. This explains the rupee's fall to 85.50 per dollar that day,” he added.

Market observers noted that the RBI's level of intervention in the foreign exchange market is unusually significant compared to recent years. This unprecedented scale underscores the central bank’s aggressive approach to managing currency volatility, possibly reflecting heightened concerns about external pressures on the rupee.

“I have not seen open positions of this magnitude in at least 10–15 years,” said a dealer at a private bank. “This has been evident in the rupee’s value, liquidity, and the volatility observed on Friday. The RBI currently has limited room to manoeuvre. The Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) has also moved past 108,” he added.

The REER of the Indian rupee increased to 108.14 in November 2024 from 107.20 in October 2024, reflecting a 0.9 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) appreciation in November.

REER, representing the inflation-adjusted, trade-weighted average value of a currency against its trading partners, is a key indicator of external competitiveness.

Market participants suggested that allowing the rupee to adjust at a faster pace could help alleviate overvaluation pressure, realign the REER closer to its equilibrium level, and reduce strain on both foreign exchange reserves and domestic interbank liquidity.

