RBI flags risk to secured loans from slippages in smaller personal loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautioned in its biannual Financial Stability Report (FSR) that borrowers with unsecured loans, such as credit cards and personal loans, who also hold larger secured loans, are at risk of triggering delinquencies in secured loans if they default on the smaller ones. This is because a default in any loan category results in all loans of the same borrower being classified as non-performing by the lending financial institution.

The RBI noted that first defaults are predominantly observed in unsecured advances. Among borrowers at risk of default, delinquency risks are highest for those who, in addition to a personal loan or credit card debt, have availed other retail loans.

“Nearly half of the borrowers availing credit card and personal loans have another live retail loan outstanding, often high-ticket loans such as housing and/or vehicle loans,” the RBI stated in the report.

According to the RBI, consumer credit has been the primary driver of credit growth in the post-pandemic period, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6 per cent compared to the overall credit growth of 14.8 per cent. In November last year, the RBI directed banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to set aside more capital when extending loans in the consumer credit segment. This move was aimed at curbing excessive growth, and it has slowed the pace of consumer credit growth at both an aggregate level and across product and lender types.

“Despite the decline in loan approval rates, the share of premium borrowers (super-prime and prime-plus) in loan originations has risen sequentially during Q2FY25, suggesting that lenders are exercising caution and underwriting standards are becoming tighter,” the RBI observed.

The central bank also noted that while delinquency levels in consumer credit have remained stable for banks and NBFCs, rising impairments have been observed in unsecured retail loan portfolios. Moreover, upgradation rates are declining, while slippages from Special Mention Account-2 (SMA-2) to non-performing assets (NPAs) are increasing.

RBI data reveals that about 11 per cent of borrowers who originated personal loans under Rs 50,000 had overdue personal loans, and over 60 per cent of these borrowers had availed more than three loans during FY25 so far. Additionally, nearly three-fifths of customers who took personal loans in Q2FY25 already had more than three live loans at the time of loan origination.

Household debt trends

The RBI also noted in the FSR report that India’s household debt, at around 43 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) as of June 2024, remains relatively low compared to other emerging market economies. However, household debt has increased over the past three years.

The increase in household debt is primarily driven by a growing number of borrowers rather than a rise in average indebtedness.

The central bank’s analysis of borrower types highlighted that subprime borrowers primarily availed loans for consumption purposes, whereas super-prime borrowers used debt for asset creation, especially housing.

Additionally, the per capita debt of individual borrowers has increased sharply for super-prime borrowers in recent periods, while it has remained stable for other risk tiers.

“From a debt-servicing capacity perspective, the rise in per capita debt among highly rated borrowers and the use of debt for asset creation are credit-positive and enhance financial stability,” the RBI noted.